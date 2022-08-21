Capsule Auctions Has Added Fine Art Shippers to the List of Recommended Shippers

Capsule Auctions, a notable auction house located in Downtown New York, has added Fine Art Shippers to the list of recommended third-party shippers. This partnership allows the art logistics company to provide professional art delivery services to auction buyers and sellers right from the start. Both companies are based in New York, with Capsule Auctions being located in the heart of the Chelsea Arts District and Fine Art Shippers operating from Midtown Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Fine Art Shippers has long been working with many reputable auction houses in the United States. In the past several months, the company appeared on the lists of recommended shippers of Case Antiques, Selkirk Auctions, and Hill Auction Gallery, among others. This allows Fine Art Shippers to offer professional fine art services to more clients and thus contribute to the art industry and community even more effectively. Now, if one needs to deliver art and antiques from Capsule Auctions or another auction house, it can be done with the full assistance of the experienced team of art handlers from Fine Art Shippers.

Capsule Auctions is famous for its always-up-to-date selection of paintings, prints, photographs, and sculptures. Founded in 2017 by Simon Baranoff and Nicholas Thorn, the auction house specializes in modern and contemporary art, with the main focus on American art, 20th-century design, craft & editions, and international fine art. Its recent highlights include authentic works by Pietro Consagra, Menoucher Yektai, Edward Willis Redfield, Tiffany Studios, Charles Cordier, Hans Wegner, and many more. The items offered by Capsule Auctions usually come from prestigious estates and collections. The auction house enjoys particular popularity among private collectors, treasure hunters, and art dealers.

Every auction house benefits from quality art transportation services, and Capsule Auctions is no exception. By adding Fine Art Shippers to the list of recommended shippers, Capsule Auctions has provided its clients with another opportunity to work with dedicated professionals who have been in the art logistics industry for many years. Since its foundation in 1995, Fine Art Shippers has grown into a highly rated art shipping company offering a range of services, from art shuttles to custom crating.

Buying fine art and antiques at Capsule Auctions, Auctions at Showplace, Doyle, and other auction houses is now easier than ever before thanks to Fine Art Shippers. One can request a free quote online or contact the company via email or phone. Specialists on the other end will help organize the shipment from A to Z.

About Fine Art Shippers

Fine Art Shippers is a professional fine art shipping company headquartered in New York City. Established in 1995, we have grown to provide a wide range of art and antique moving services to meet the needs of the art community and private collectors from around the world. Our expertise includes but is not limited to luxury home moving, art packing and crating, art storage, white glove art courier service, art installation, antique furniture moving, international transportation, and gallery exhibition services. We operate across the United States and worldwide, making Fine Art Shippers the number one choice for many reputable art business professionals and institutions. Find more information about our team of dedicated art shippers on our website.