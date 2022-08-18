Try Magnesium Soap for Your Skin

Topical Magnesium helps relieve joint pain and soothes muscle, but it is also great for your skin.

“This essential mineral is very beneficial to your skin which is why we made Magnesium Soap,” said Laura Collinwood, President of Health and Wisdom in Missouri. “Many people don’t realize all the health benefits of Magnesium.”

Collinwood said Magnesium’s benefits for skin include:

Improves overall appearance

Reduces acne

Repairs damaged cells

Decreases cortisol levels, which can cause skin conditions

Helps with skin allergies

Decreases fine lines and wrinkles

Collinwood said even dermatologists use Magnesium to soothe sensitive skin

“At Health and Wisdom we provide UPS grade Magnesium Oil and Gels, but recently we developed Magnesium Soap to give people another way to reap the benefits of this essential mineral,” Collinwood said.

Health and Wisdom’s Hand-made Magnesium Soap contains all-natural ingredients.

“We use a proprietary blend of Magnesium and Aloe Vera, which soothes and softens your skin,” she added. “Our soap uses six base oils, which were chosen because of their benefits to the skin. They are all very moisturizing. Our natural, hand-made magnesium soap is gentle enough to use daily.”

Health and Wisdom’s Magnesium Soap has no colorants, fragrance oils, or chemical additives. They are available in three refreshing scents—Lavender, Rosemary/Peppermint, and Citrus.

For more than two decades, Health and Wisdom has made topical Magnesium products, which can support better health, including:

Magnesium Oil USP: Purified, full-strength liquid Magnesium chloride.

Magnesium Oil USP with Aloe Vera: Purified, full-strength Magnesium chloride with Aloe Vera, one of nature’s finest moisturizers.

Magnesium Gel: Less concentrated, Magnesium Gel provides the benefits of purified Magnesium chloride formulated with seaweed extract for people with sensitive skin.

Magnesium Gel with Aloe Vera: The same gentle formula as Magnesium Gel with the added softening and soothing benefits of Aloe Vera.

Magnesium Bath Crystals: Highly concentrated Magnesium Chloride in a crystal form that you can add to bath water or foot soaks.

“We believe our soap is a great addition to anyone’s skincare regimen,” Collinwood said.

To buy Health and Wisdom topical magnesium products, visit Walmart.com and Amazon.com,

About Health and Wisdom

Health and Wisdom is a unique and innovative company whose specialization in Magnesium products and herbal formulas has transformed many people’s lives. Since 2000, Health and Wisdom has gained a reputation for excellent service and commitment to customer satisfaction worldwide as the first to provide topical Magnesium to the public.