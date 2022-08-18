Festival Chapin Los Angeles 2022

Celebrating one of the largest communities outside Guatemala! Saturday August 27 & Sunday August 28, 2022 in Los Angeles’ Lafayette Park

275051381 1292894824528304 312126996343858937 N

LOS ANGELES – Aug. 16, 2022 – PRLog — Chapin Summer Festival a non – profit organization returns this year with the 6th annual Festival Chapín Los Ángeles which will take place in Lafayette Park on Saturday August 27 and Sunday August 28, 2022 from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

The 6th annual event is free celebrating Guatemalan culture & its vibrant community via the country’s historic folklore, music, arts & crafts and the delicious ‘Chapín’ gastronomy.

Musical Talent from Guatemala:

Los Tres Huitecos (comedians), Los Mamboteros, En La Mira Con K-riño, Tambor de La Tribu, Marimba Alegría Chapina, Las Divas del Swing, Grupo Folklórico Ajusdigua. The masters of ceremony are Guatemala’s channel 7 Mario Vallar and María René Pérez.

Gastronomy:

Food will be available for purchase including these rich, traditional foods of Guatemala: ‘garnachas’ (similar to a Mexican ‘sope’), ‘shucos’ (Guatemalan- style hot dogs), chicken ‘pepian’, ‘enchiladas’, and ‘hilachas’ (stewed meat).

Crafts:

Footwear, pottery, jewelry, clothes, tablecloths, and traditional purses.

History:

The Republic of Guatemala is a Central American country which historically formed the core of the Maya civilization, one of the most sophisticated and highly developed societies in the history of the Americas and the entire world. After being subjugated to Spanish rule, Guatemala gained independence in 1821 and became an independent republic in 1821. A decades-long civil war that began in the 1950s provided the impetus for generations of Guatemalans to seek a better life abroad, often in Florida, Texas, and California.

Metro Los Angeles is home to one of the largest Guatemalan populations outside of Guatemala. Communities with substantial numbers of Guatemalans include the cities of Los Angeles, Long Beach, Hawthorne, Palmdale, Inglewood, Paramount and the unincorporated communities of Lennox and Val Verde.

Metro Los Angeles is also home to several notable Guatemalans, including the prominent street artist Mauricio “Cache” Reyes, as well as a plethora of Guatemalan restaurants serving up delicious traditional dishes.

Chapín is a word that many Guatemalans use to describe their ethnicity with pride, and the history of the word chapín dates back to the 15th century. Chapines were a type of platform that was popular in Spain. The footwear for which the Guatemalan nickname gained its name eventually disappeared and at present the name is very popular and is used as an adjective for a person who comes from Guatemala.

Sponsors:

Los Angeles Council members of Districts 1 & 10, Remesas Bantrab, Cerveza Famosa, Telemundo 52, Glucosoral Suero Oral, Raffallo’s Pizza Italian Restaurants in Hollywood, Banco Credito Hipotecario Nacional, Boss Revolution, Tigo, OKY, Banrural, Tabsa Express, El Moreno, Viva 103.1, Hollywood Mobile Pet Grooming.

About Festival Chapín Los Ángeles:

Chapin Summer Festival Inc. is a non-profit organization based in California that’s committed to promoting the art and culture of Guatemala abroad. Its mission is to offer resources to educational institutions in Guatemala that help to promote the education, health and well-being for children from less-advantaged homes in the country.

Editors, note:

Festival Chapín Los Angeles is free and annually draws a multi-cultural audience from Southern California.

Food, drinks, handicrafts, for purchase.

Date: –Agosto 27 y 28.

Time: 10am -10pm

All Ages:

Free

Lafayette Park is located at 625 S. Lafayette Park Pl., Los Ángeles, CA 90057

Parking:

Athena Parking – 611 Carondelet St ( Cash or Credit $10.)

Public Transportation is recommended

Visit :

www.festivalchapin.com

Festival Chapín Los Ángeles -2022

https://youtu.be/ 6A0E0tv_L7E

Festival Chapin Los Ángeles- 2022

https://youtu.be/ AGntmi2Fgds

Festival Chapin Los Ángeles – Marimba

https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=7V6LHHFPxws

Festival Chapin Los Ángeles –Barrilete

https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=fOA7V5xniiQ