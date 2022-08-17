Text of PM’s remarks at Surat Tiranga Yatra





Heartiest greetings to all of you for ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ of Independence!





A few days from now, the country is completing 75 years of its independence, and all of us are also preparing vigorously for this historic Independence Day. The Tricolor is conspicuous in every corner of India. There is no corner of Gujarat which is not filled with enthusiasm. And Surat has made it glorious. Today the attention of the entire country is on Surat. In a way, Surat Tiranga Yatra is manifesting mini India. There would hardly be any place in India whose people do not live in Surat and today the entire India in a way is participating in the Tiranga Yatra on the soil of Surat. It is also a matter of happiness that every section of the society is involved. The potential of the Tricolour to integrate can be seen in Surat. Surat has created its own identity in the world due to its trade, business and industries. The Tiranga Yatra being held in Surat today will also become a center of attraction across the world.





You have included the tableau of Mother India as well as the tableaux related to the culture and identity of the country in the Tiranga Yatra. The brave performance by the daughters and the participation of the youth is especially amazing. The people of Surat have brought alive the spirit of our freedom struggle in the Tiranga Yatra. Someone is a cloth merchant, a shopkeeper, an artisan of looms, an artisan of tailoring or embroidery, or someone is associated with transport or with diamonds and jewels. The entire textile industry of Surat and the people have made this event very grand. I congratulate all of you very much for this public participation in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, and for this special Tiranga Yatra. I especially appreciate Sanwar Prasad Budhia ji and all the volunteers associated with the ‘Saket – Seva Hi Lakshya’ group who started this initiative. The support of my colleague in Parliament, CR Patil ji, is further strengthening this initiative.





Our national flag itself has been a symbol of the country’s textile industry, khadi and our self-reliance. Surat has always laid the foundation for ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ in this regard. Surat’s textile industry has represented the spirit of India’s industry, skill and prosperity. Therefore, this Tiranga Yatra also encompasses that pride and inspiration in itself.





Gujarat has written its own golden chapter of glorious contribution in the history of India’s freedom struggle. Gujarat led the freedom struggle in the form of Bapu. Gujarat gave heroes like Iron Man Sardar Patel, who laid the foundation of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ after independence. The message emanating from the Bardoli movement and the Dandi Yatra united the entire country. An integral part of this glorious past of Gujarat is our Surat and its heritage.





The Tricolor of India not only contains three colors in itself. Our Tricolor is a reflection of the glory of our past, the conscientiousness of our present and also the dreams of the future. Our Tricolor is a symbol of India’s unity, integrity and diversity. Our freedom fighters saw the future and dreams of the country in the Tricolour and never let it lower down. Today, as we begin the journey of a new India after 75 years of independence, the Tricolor is once again representing the unity and consciousness of India. I am happy that the power and devotion of the country is being reflected in the Tiranga Yatra and the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign across the country. The Tricolor will be hoisted in every house of India from August 13 to August 15. Every section of the society, people of every caste, creed and religion, are coming together with a spontaneous sense of unity and identity. The entire country is aligning with new dreams and resolutions. This is the identity of the conscientious citizen of India. This is the identity of the children of Mother Bharati. Men, women, youths and elders are lending their support in this campaign and doing their duty. I am pleased that many poor people, weavers and handloom workers are also getting additional income due to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Such events will give a new energy to our resolutions in the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ of Independence. These campaigns of public participation will strengthen the foundation of New India. With this belief, I wish all the very best to all of you, Gujarat, the whole country and especially the people of my Surat. And once Surat is determined, it never backs down. This is the specialty of Surat. The way Surat is progressing and attaining new heights of progress is because the people of my Surat, these are my brothers and sisters of Surat. Today the wonderful sight of this Tiranga Yatra will become an inspiration for the country as well.





I wish you all the very best.





Thanks!





