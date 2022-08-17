Scientology Nashville Responds to Help to Victims of Kentucky 2022 Flooding



The Scientology Volunteer Ministers have been at work on the ground in Eastern Kentucky, organizing supplies, handing out food to victims and volunteers, and working with others to bring sorely needed help.





The community is coming together and the generosity and outpouring of help are heartwarming, according to a representative of the Volunteer Ministers.





Scientology Volunteer Ministers respond to disasters whenever they occur. Sponsored by local Scientology Churches, teams of volunteers provide backup to emergency personnel responding to fires, hurricanes, earthquakes, and other natural and man-made disasters. They work in shelters, package and distribute food, and help people recover through Scientology assiststechniques developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that provide relief from spiritual and emotional trauma.





Whether serving in their communities or on the other side of the world, the motto of the Scientology Volunteer Minister is Something can be done about it. The program, created by Mr. Hubbard in the mid-1970s, is sponsored by the Church of Scientology International as a religious social service and constitutes one of the worlds most significant independent relief forces.





The Volunteer Minister helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.





For more information on Scientology, the Churches of Scientology Disaster Response, or Volunteer Ministers, visit scientology.org.

###