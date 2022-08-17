Director of Employment Services Has Found an Answer to Their Employee Training Question

Cincinnati Works, an industry leader in assisting job seekers with finding employment and supporting businesses with qualified and motivated employees, has partnered with SkillSmith to find a solution for their employee training needs. The Director of Employment Services at Cincinnati Works needed a one stop shop solution for their learning and development approach. SkillSmith provided exactly that, and much more!

SkillSmith’s employee success platform has been the perfect fit, providing all employees with access to a library of microcontent videos of industry leading soft skills, custom tailored training content roadmaps, access to a wealth of real-world workplace scenario based case studies, vibrant community board to share content and ideas, and access to personal coaching to enhance performance even further. “We’re honored to partner with Cincinnati Works, we are excited to provide their job seekers and employers continued access for growth and development through our employee success platform” – Justin Cappozzo Director of Learning and Development at SkillSmith.

Cincinnati Works partners with regional employers to solve a range of workforce needs: filling open positions with quality candidates, retaining employees, supporting second chance hires, developing potential leaders, highlighting your business as a Best Place to Work, and many more! For people struggling financially or who need a second chance, improving their situation all alone can feel insurmountable. But at Cincinnati Works, we believe in the power of a single step, and getting a job can be a powerful first step to getting one’s life back.

SkillSmith takes a scientific approach to create positive behavioral changes for career success, utilizing proven methodologies that guarantee organizational growth. Our platform utilizes the COM-B change theory in creating positive behavioral change & career success. Whether you’re upskilling, reskilling, or getting certified, SkillSmith will make sure that you and your team are set for success