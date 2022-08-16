Vetrano Attorneys Named 2022 Top Lawyers by Main Line Today



Main Line Today is a regional magazine for the Main Line suburbs of Philadelphia, covering various topics of local concern. The magazine publishes an annual Top Lawyers list, recognizing exemplary attorneys practicing in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties. The final list of Top Lawyer award winners is decided through a process involving nomination by peers, vetting by Main Line Today editorial staff, and a vote. Main Line Today will honor all of the winners at their annual Top Lawyers reception on August 24th.





Kathleen Vetrano, Esq. has provided legal guidance to Main Line residents since 1981 and advocates for collaborative divorce. Ms. Vetrano has a family-centric philosophy that has nurtured harmony for many of her clients during divorce and child custody proceedings. Ms. Vetrano is a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and has served in many roles, including past president and founding member of the Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court for family law. Ms. Vetranos selection as one of the 2022 Top Lawyers marks the sixth time she has been honored as a Top Lawyer by Main Line Today.





Sarinia Feinman, Esq. is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman and has chosen to limit her practice to family law. Ms. Feinman helps clients in the areas of divorce, custody, child, and spousal support. She has a particular interest in the rights of special needs children and addiction issues, as well as other childrens rights issues. Ms. Feinman has served in many leadership roles for the Montgomery Bar Association, and is currently serving as President. 2022 is the fifth year that she has received the Top Lawyers recognition.





Lindsay Childs, Esq. is a partner at Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman. She has also chosen to limit her practice to family law matters, including divorce, custody, and support. Ms. Childs serves as President Emeritus of the Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court in family law and as Chair of the Montgomery Bar Associations Family Law Section. In addition, Ms. Childs has been honored as one of Main Line Todays Top Lawyers four times since 2019.





About the Divorce and Family Lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC



The family lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC provide skilled divorce and family law services to residents of Main Line communities such as of Blue Bell and Wayne. The law firms attorneys work diligently in pursuit of success for their clients and share the philosophy that, though parents may divorce, the family still exists. This belief drives them to facilitate proceedings as amicably as possible to help clients maintain a healthy family environment after divorce.





For more information about the 2022 Top Lawyers at Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC in Main Line, PA, please visit the firms website, https://www.vetranolaw.com/ or call (610) 265-4441.

###