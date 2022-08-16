Eastvantage Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2022 International Business Awards®



The International Business Awards® are the worlds premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide  public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.





Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July. Eastvantages impressive 12% revenue growth amidst the pandemic, brought about by its #everybodysells campaign and 360°+ business development cycle strategy, received commendations from the judges. The companys 70+% increase in accounts portfolio and headcount in 2021 earned for the company the highest earnings in its 11 years of operations.





We are honored by this recognition. We are very proud of what the Eastvantage team has achieved together in the past year. The growth is expected to continue, as we are bent on seizing opportunities by continually evolving in line with market demand, said Joeri Timp, Managing Director of Eastvantage.





The higher focus on complex and digital services is expected to contribute high value to the business. Our direction is to further expand globally and be the IT Managed Services partner of choice, shared Kamal Asarpota, CEO of Eastvantage. With a stronger team aligned with our goals, we are positive of continued growth, he added. Already, the company has opened up additional delivery centers in the Philippines, India, and Bulgaria. It has also recently engaged a US-based Business Strategy Advisor for its diversification in North America.





Timp and Asarpota are expected to join other winners at a gala banquet to be held at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, October 15. It will be the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.





Were thrilled that were able to return to celebrating Stevie winners in person this year, said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. This years class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as weve ever had. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 15 October awards banquet in London.





About Eastvantage



Eastvantage provides business solutions to global companies, enabling offshore operations from its locations in the Philippines, India and Bulgaria. The management team of Eastvantage brings a wealth of global insights and local knowledge in the areas of digital transformation, customer experience, and business support. Combining expertise with a hands-on approach to managing client relationships, Eastvantage makes outsourcing simple and seamless. Find out more about our flexible solutions at www.eastvantage.com.





About the Stevie Awards



Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

