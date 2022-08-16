Associated Designs – Farmhouse Plan Tacoma Offers a Four Bedroom Floor Plan

Horizontal lap siding, batt and board gable ends, and a stone wainscot blend to give the Tacoma an eye-catching farmhouse look. The entry is tucked away towards the right and is sheltered by the covered porch.

The entry is open and offers enough space for a bench to the right and a coat closet is around the corner. Double doors open to the study, which would make a great home office or remote learning room. Straight ahead the entry opens to the vaulted great room. Windows along two walls fill the room with light and on cold, dark winter days the fireplace fills the room with light and warmth. A ceiling transition helps to separate the kitchen and dining room from the great room while keeping the floor plan open. The kitchen is well appointed and offers ample counter space.

An L-shaped hallway frames the great room separating the gathering space from the bedrooms. Two of the four bedrooms are at the front of the Tacoma’s floor plan and have a compartmentalized bathroom. Towards the back of the home is the large laundry room and at the end of the hall is the owners’ suite. This quiet sanctuary features a private bathroom with walk-in shower, twin sinks, and two walk-in closets.

A staircase off the hallway leading to the owners’ suite runs up to the second floor built into the roof, giving the home the look of a single-story design from the street. Another bedroom is upstairs along with a bonus room and full bathroom.

Completing the Tacoma is the attached two car garage. The tandem bay offers the option of storage space or additional car parking if the vehicle is not a daily driver.

The Tacoma 31-140 is created by Associated Designs, Inc.'s talented team of residential home designers.

