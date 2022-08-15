NCMA Jacksonville Chapter to Host 40th Anniversary Gala

Hosts Lisa Haggerty and John Prather will lead the event celebrating 40 years of service to the community by NCMA Jacksonville. The evening will include dinner, music, dancing, silent auction, and award presentations.

Tickets are $100 per ticket for NCMA members and Government Employees, $125 per ticket for non-NCMA members.

Sponsorship opportunities are also still available for this event. Please visit the event webpage for more details.

For opportunities to contribute specific silent auction items, please contact Wanda Wallace at wwallace811@gmail.com.

See NCMAJax.org/gala-event for details and ticket sales.

About NCMA JAX

NCMA Jacksonville has been “The Face of NCMA” in Northeast Florida and

Southeast Georgia since 1982. Our chapter area covers a 150-mile radius from Jacksonville, north, to Savannah, GA, west, to Tallahassee, FL, and south, to St. Augustine, FL. Members include federal and state contract managers, commercial contract managers, vendors, and suppliers, as well as contractors, consultants, attorneys, educators, and retirees. More than 25% of our membership live outside the normal area including India, Japan, Okinawa, and at least 20 states, however, virtual webinars allow them to participate in our educational events.