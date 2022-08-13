Tiranga is our honour, our pride & our symbol of self respect: Shri Sarbananda Sonowal





The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal attended a public meeting at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati today as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – a national campaign to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence. The Minister hoisted the national flag as the crowd sung the National Anthem with great pride & passion. Floral tributes were offered at the statue of Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi after which the Shri Sonowal led a walk with enthusiastic participation from leaders and public alike waving the tricolour and chanting ‘Vande Mataram’ as patriotic fervour wafted through the air. The lively atmosphere at the event reflected the mood of Jan Bhagidari as common people joined hands with everyone else to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence with pomp & grandeur.













Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sonowal said, “The tricolour is our honour, our pride & our symbol of self respect. Let us join hands under the pious contour of the Tricolour to dedicate ourselves at the service of our country. The call by our honourable Prime Minister about Har Ghar Tiranga has resulted in a massive people’s movement. Our Prime Minister has kept the ideals of our freedom fighters as guiding mantra as he commits himself to rebuild our nation. Modiji is working tirelessly to make India Vishwaguru and Atmanirbhar. The people from all walks of life are celebrating this festival of independence in Assam under the able leadership of Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarmah. I appeal to everyone to hoist the tricolour between 13 and 15 August in their homes so as to stir up the patriotic spirit in the society.”













This Har Ghar Tiranga event, organised at the behest of Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is part of a nation wide campaign, under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, whereby dignitaries are visiting around 400 places associated with freedom struggle & historical significance across India between 11 August and 15 August, 2022. The event also remembered the horrors of partition as the Minister exhorted everyone to solemnly observe 14 August as Partition Horror Remembrance Day.













At the event, family members of leading freedom fighters were honoured by Shri Sonowal. At the meeting, the ultimate sacrifice made by Martyr Kumoli Devi, Martyr Khahuli Devi, Martyr Lerela Kachari, and Martyr Tileswari Baruah at the Dhekiajuli Police Station at the peak of Quit India Movement in 1942 were remembered. Their family members – Devicharan Neog, Kamal Naam, Jonali Boro and Uttam Baruah – were honoured. At the event, the contribution by Freedom Fighter Robiram Kalita during the Quit India movement was also remembered when in September, 1942, he was arrested for collecting money for freedom struggle in Nagaon. The grandson of the Freedom Fighter, Pranjal Kalita received the honour from the dignitaries on the occasion. The event also remembered one of the leading leaders of Indian Freedom Movement, Bharat Ratna Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi & Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phookan. The respective family members Bolin Bordoloi & Shyamanta Ram Phookan were honoured on the occasion. The family members of the freedom fighters were honoured with a Gamusa, an Eri Shawl, a Cheleng Saador, a Jaapi, a Xoraai and a National flag.





Shri Sonowal said, “We won our independence because of scores of freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the country. Their sacrifice and love for motherland is an inspiration for people of this county. They inspire us to strengthen our country as their love for country binds us together. With great respect, I remember those noble souls.”





Espousing the need for a New India, Shri Sonowal said, “Till 2047, when India will complete 100 years of independence, we have 25 years of Amrit Kaal. Our popular leader Modiji has laid great emphasis during this time when we must invest ourselves completely & responsibly in nation building so that India becomes an Atmanirbhar and the best country in the world.”









