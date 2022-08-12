Shri Dharmendra Pradhan & Shri Anurag Thakur to address the Yuva Samvad “India@2047” tomorrow





Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Thakur will address the Yuva Samvad “India@2047” on 12th August being organised in Akashwani Rang Bhawan, New Delhi. Minister of State Shri Nisith Pramanik will also grace the event. Around 400 youth including National Youth Awardees and Youth delegates, who have been sent by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports to various countries to represent India as a part of International Youth delegations, will participate in the event.





Under the inspiration and guidance of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amarit Mohotsav @ 75th year of Independence and the glorious history of her people and achievements. The iconic week as a part of AKAM, allotted to Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is 8 -14 August, 2022.





This event will provide an opportunity to the participating youth to express their views on various issues of National and International importance. Moreover, the event will provide them a platform to connect with each other and share their thoughts. Motivational speakers/youth icons will also grace the ceremony of the “Yuva Samvad” and share with the Youth their vision for a resurgent India, which will also greatly boost morale of youth and inspire them to vigorously join the task of volunteering their services for Nation-Building.





