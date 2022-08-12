Locally time-honored wine retailer in Sonoma gains national recognition and market through online wine sales

Bottle Barn is known not only for its vast, curated selection of winesincluding hard-to-find vintages from nearby producersbut also for its competitive prices. Recently, Wine Enthusiast named the California wine store among the nations top value retailers. Noting that affordable wines make it easier to explore and try new things, this major wine publications identified the shops we trust to help us save money and drink well.
The publication specified that Bottle Barn offers great wines at low prices and focused on its selection from Sonoma County, calling the store a local favorite that offers both, focusing on Sonoma wines at accessible prices. Wine Enthusiast emphasized the large number of selections available at under $10. Wine Enthusiast Media has evolved from a monthly print magazine into an acclaimed, multifaceted media brand offering of-the-moment content in the print and digital publishing space. With a combined readership of over 4.1 million, it is the most influential voice in wine and drinks journalism today, says the company.
Bottle Barn is often mentioned in wine articles from local papers such as the Napa Valley Register, Santa Rosas Press Democrat, and the North Bay Business Journal, often quoting Bottle Barns expert staff on wine news. However, beyond Wine Enthusiast, other prestigious wine publications are taking note. VinePair is the largest digital media company delivering accessible, entertaining, and inspiring content about drinks and consumer experiences. It selected the Sonoma small business for its $250 case challenge: we reached out to wine professionals . . . with the challenge to build a 12-bottle case for under $250, these wine pros sifted through hundreds of bottles to find the best case possible so you dont have to.
Bottle Barn indeed ships its wines to states across the county, subject to applicable legal restrictions, and has developed a highly accessible website, bottlebarn.com. A Bottle Barn app is in development. Owners Sajive and Tina Jain are dedicated to making its extensive, high-quality selection, low prices and passionate, knowledgeable staff available to wine lovers everywhere. The website also publishes regularly-articles on wine for both novices and connoisseurs.
