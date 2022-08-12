Locally time-honored wine retailer in Sonoma gains national recognition and market through online wine sales



Bottle Barn is known not only for its vast, curated selection of winesincluding hard-to-find vintages from nearby producersbut also for its competitive prices. Recently, Wine Enthusiast named the California wine store among the nations top value retailers. Noting that affordable wines make it easier to explore and try new things, this major wine publications identified the shops we trust to help us save money and drink well.





The publication specified that Bottle Barn offers great wines at low prices and focused on its selection from Sonoma County, calling the store a local favorite that offers both, focusing on Sonoma wines at accessible prices. Wine Enthusiast emphasized the large number of selections available at under $10. Wine Enthusiast Media has evolved from a monthly print magazine into an acclaimed, multifaceted media brand offering of-the-moment content in the print and digital publishing space. With a combined readership of over 4.1 million, it is the most influential voice in wine and drinks journalism today, says the company.





Bottle Barn is often mentioned in wine articles from local papers such as the Napa Valley Register, Santa Rosas Press Democrat, and the North Bay Business Journal, often quoting Bottle Barns expert staff on wine news. However, beyond Wine Enthusiast, other prestigious wine publications are taking note. VinePair is the largest digital media company delivering accessible, entertaining, and inspiring content about drinks and consumer experiences. It selected the Sonoma small business for its $250 case challenge: we reached out to wine professionals . . . with the challenge to build a 12-bottle case for under $250, these wine pros sifted through hundreds of bottles to find the best case possible  so you dont have to.





Bottle Barn indeed ships its wines to states across the county, subject to applicable legal restrictions, and has developed a highly accessible website, bottlebarn.com. A Bottle Barn app is in development. Owners Sajive and Tina Jain are dedicated to making its extensive, high-quality selection, low prices and passionate, knowledgeable staff available to wine lovers everywhere. The website also publishes regularly-articles on wine for both novices and connoisseurs.

