Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs combats sale of counterfeit wheel rims (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs combats sale of counterfeit wheel rims (with photo) *********************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs yesterday (August 11) conducted an enforcement operation to combat the sale of counterfeit wheel rims and seized 42 suspected counterfeit wheel rims with an estimated market value of about $50,000 in a car parts shop.





Customs earlier received information alleging that suspected counterfeit wheel rims were offered for sale on online platforms. Initial investigation found that a seller had set up a dedicated page on a social media platform to sell suspected counterfeit wheel rims.





After an in-depth investigation with the assistance of trademark owners, Customs officers yesterday raided a car parts shop in San Tin and seized the batch of suspected counterfeit goods.





During the operation, a 52-year-old male salesperson and a 34-year-old female salesperson were arrested.





An investigation is ongoing. The likelihood of further arrests has not been excluded.





Customs appeals to consumers to purchase goods at shops or online shops with a good reputation and to check with the trademark owners or their authorised agents if the authenticity of a product is in doubt.





Customs reminds online sellers not to sell counterfeit goods and to be cautious and prudent in merchandising since selling counterfeit goods is a serious crime and offenders are liable to criminal sanctions.





Under the Trade Descriptions Ordinance, any person who sells or possesses for sale any goods with a forged trademark commits an offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $500,000 and imprisonment for five years.





Members of the public may report any suspected counterfeiting activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk).