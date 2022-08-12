Hong Kong – Enhancing efficiency of Home Vaccination Service for COVID-19 vaccination of elderly

Enhancing efficiency of Home Vaccination Service for COVID-19 vaccination of elderly ************************************************************************************



To further enhance service efficiency for achieving the objective of administering the appropriate number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for elderly persons, the Government will commission 13 medical organisations to continue to provide a door-to-door vaccination service for elderly persons and people with special needs who have registered for the Home Vaccination Service across Hong Kong starting from Monday (August 15).







The Secretary for the Civil Service, Mrs Ingrid Yeung, said today (August 12), “To facilitate the vaccination of elderly persons with a suitable number of vaccine doses as soon as possible, we need to adopt a new mode of operation to cut down administrative procedures, shorten the liaison time and streamline the workflow of the Home Vaccination Service, so that more elderly persons can have early protection.







“Under the new operation mode, the Government will commission and assign medical organisations for each and every district to provide through-train services: from making phone calls to people registered for the service for arranging appointments to mapping the itinerary and providing door-to-door vaccination service, all to be handled directly by the medical organisations. As the designated medical organisations in districts will be tasked to follow up on the cases of persons who have registered for the service all the way through, it is expected that the service arrangements will be more flexible, thoughtful and efficient.”







Since the launch of the Home Vaccination Service in mid-April this year, more than 31 400 registrations have been received and nearly 1 700 outreach teams have been deployed to administer over 34 300 vaccine doses to elderly persons aged 70 or above and persons who have difficulties to go out for vaccination due to illness or physical disability across the territory. Alongside the increasing number of service users, the number of cases due for receiving the second to the fourth doses of vaccine is expected to rise too.







Starting from August 15, the Government will inform persons who have registered for the service in batches on the name and the enquiry number of the medical organisation assigned to serve them by SMS notification or by post in the order of the due date of their next vaccine dose. They are advised to wait for the medical organisation to contact them patiently. Members of the public should note that the COVID-19 vaccination service is free of charge and medical organisations will not charge the vaccine recipients any fees.





Unvaccinated elderly persons aged 70 or above and persons who are unable to go out for vaccination due to illness or physical disability please visit the website (www.covidvaccine.gov.hk/hv/) or call 5688 5234 from 9am to 6pm from Monday to Friday, except public holidays, to register for the Home Vaccination Service.