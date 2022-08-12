Abraxas DAO Announces the Upcoming Release of Punkin Patch Issue 1: Rise of the Punkins

Abraxas DAO has announced the upcoming release of Punkin Patch Issue 1: Rise of the Punkins. This is a limited edition comic book with only 666 copies being released. Every physical copy of the comic book will come with a corresponding NFT comic that can be claimed using an included QR code.

Fans of other Abraxas projects will be excited to learn that they can be among the first to reserve their copies when they back the Punkin Patch Kickstarter campaign.

“I am thrilled to finally share this project. It is my first comic book, and it has been a long time coming. The team behind this effort is world class, and I know the fans are going to love what they see in Issue 1.” says Cuyler Pagano, the creator of Punkin Patch. “This is a Halloween cult classic in the making,” he continued.

Punkin Patch is a festive Halloween story that tells the fictional story of Punkins on All Hallow’s Eve and how the holiday came to be. There is also a Punkin Patch game that is currently in development and slated for release in mid-September. Backers of the Kickstarter campaign will be granted early access to the game.

Along with Pagano, the team behind the creation of Punkin Patch include such names as Fred Ende (Script Writer), Cammry Lapka (Ink and Colors), Jason Flowers (Retail Cover Art), Andy Poon (Punkin Master Cover Art), Keith Garvey (Naughty & Nice Witch Cover Artist), Johnpaul Gutierrez (PDF Cover Artist), Mangsiart (Succubus Cover Artist), Dani Blass (Swamp Beast Cover Artist), and Robson Teixeira (Inside Artist).

To learn more about Punkin Patch Issue 1: Rise of the Punkins, please visit the Kickstarter project page.

About Abraxas

Cuyler Pagano is the creator of Punkin Patch, as well as the Founder and CEO of Abraxas DAO. Abraxas DAO is a Web3 entertainment company focusing on games, comics, and unique digital experiences. The company offers NFT minting and marketing services to digital artists and content creators. Please visit https://abraxasdao.com/ to learn more.