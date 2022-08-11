Housing for a Healthy California Program (HHC) Awards $11.6M to Non-Profit Sponsor Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation



In the ongoing effort to address Californias housing affordability and homelessness challenges, the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) has awarded two CEDC developments with funding from the Housing for a Healthy California Program (HHC) to preserve and build new affordable homes.





The Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) is the largest developer of affordable homes in Ventura County and is best known for providing comprehensive, well-designed affordable housing services and community economic development activities in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.





Village Senior Apartments, Buellton (awarded $3.9M) These funds will aid in the creation of 49 affordable housing units for seniors in the City of Buellton, County of Santa Barbara.





Village Senior Apartments is a new construction development to be built in Buellton, CA. When completed, Village Senior Apartments will offer a total of forty-nine new units of permanent supportive housing reserved for Seniors and Senior-Veterans. The gated community will offer residents a social services delivery area, recreation room, a central courtyard for outdoor activities, and a community garden.





All forty-nine units will be affordable to individuals earning less than 50% AMI, with 24 units reserved for those earning less than 30% AMI, said Margarita H. de Escontrias, Chief Executive Officer at Cabrillo EDC. We are proud to say that the units of permanent supportive housing reserved for Senior-Veterans will be for those soldiers who are currently experiencing homelessness.





Camino de Salud, Ventura (awarded $7.6M) These funds will aid in the creation of 49 affordable housing units, in the County of Ventura.





Camino de Salud is a new construction development in the unincorporated area of Ventura County. The development will offer 49 units of permanent supportive housing. 24 units will be for the Housing for a Healthy California (HHC) funded population at 30% AMI and the remaining 24 units at 50% AMI for low-income households. The HHC program creates supportive housing for individuals who are recipients of or eligible for health care provided through the California Department of Health Care Services, Medi-Cal program.





We are thrilled, and honored, that our two properties were selected in this competitive funding application, said Victoria J. Brady, Chief Financial Officer Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation. These two housing communities will provide safe, affordable housing for many years to come, and Cabrillo is proud to partner with the California Department of Housing and Community Development to continue to provide much needed housing in California.





About Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation



The Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation has been making dreams come true, one home at a time, since 1981. Proud to be the largest developer of affordable homes in Ventura County, Cabrillos success is the result of decades of passion, dedication and vision. With a mission of providing comprehensive housing services and community economic development activities, Cabrillo facilitates self-sufficiency for individuals and families who are most lacking in opportunity. At Cabrillo, home is more than a place to live  it is the cornerstone of the communitys economic, environmental and social wellbeing.





For more information, please visit cabrilloedc.org and the Housing for a Healthy California program webpage

