Hong Kong – Variety show of special school students held to celebrate HKSAR’s 25th anniversary

Variety show of special school students held to celebrate HKSAR’s 25th anniversary (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Education Bureau (EDB), together with the Hong Kong Special Schools Council (HKSSC) and the Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK), organised the “Variety Show of Special School Students – Let Your Love Shine 2022” today (August 11). Showcasing the diverse talents of special school students in Hong Kong, this large-scale joint school event was attended by 62 special schools to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). It is also aimed at enhancing public understanding of special education in Hong Kong.





Speaking at the ceremony, the Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin, said that the HKSAR Government attaches great importance to special education, and supports schools to cater for students with special educational needs (SEN) through a dual track of special education and integrated education. The EDB has been rendering considerable resources and professional support to schools, and providing professional training for teachers.





Dr Choi pointed out that the EDB continuously reviews the development of special education, and supports schools to help students overcome limitations and difficulties so that they could develop their potential and gradually become independent persons with adaptability and self-learning abilities.





She encouraged students to take a proactive and optimistic attitude to embrace challenges. She also hoped that professionals from different sectors in society could work in collaboration with the Government to care for and support students with SEN, so that every student could benefit, grow up in a caring environment and excel in society.





The variety show was held at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai, featuring a range of performances. About 100 students joined the performances, including a dragon dance, fitness exercises, martial arts, a wheelchair dance, piano trio, etc. Moreover, the music video of the theme song “Let Love Shine 2022”, chorused by students from 62 special schools, was played.





Other officiating guests included the Permanent Honourable President of the HKSSC, Professor Ma Si-hang, and the Vice President (Academic) and Provost of the EdUHK, Professor Lee Chi-kin. More than 400 guests, special school principals, teachers, students and parents enjoyed the wonderful performances of the students. The variety show was webcast live and barrier-free with sign language interpretation and audio descriptions so as to cater for persons with hearing and visual impairments.





The EDB has specifically launched the “Let Love Shine” website (shine2022.edb.gov.hk) to introduce the features, facilities and learning and teaching resources of special schools, and to showcase the learning activities and creative works of special school students. The website contains a quiz game “Special Education Challenge” to enhance the public’s understanding of special education in Hong Kong.