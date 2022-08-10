Promet Source Receives Clutch 2022 Leaders Award for Top Illinois Web Developer

Andrew Kucharski, President of Promet Source, announced today that Clutch, a leading B2B research, review and rating company, has presented Promet with a 2022 Leaders Award for ranking as a “Top Illinois Web Developer.”

“This award reflects the depth and breadth of our commitment to exceeding expectations for our clients,” Kucharski emphasized.

Throughout the year, Clutch highlights its highest-ranking firms across industries and locations. The Clutch Leader Awards recognize companies’ commitment to building their expertise, providing stellar customer service, and producing high-quality results.

“Clutch serves prospective clients with verified information from the point of view that matters most: current and past clients who have partnered with us on digital transformation projects,” Kucharski noted, adding that, “In the current digital business climate, an organization’s website is key among its most essential assets, and we are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Clutch in providing access to essential information for optimal decision making.”

Promet Source creates innovative and dynamic open source solutions that ignite new digital possibilities for clients across multiple sectors, specializing in government, higher education, enterprise, healthcare, and associations. With expertise in human-centered web design, open source development, and online accessibility, Promet exercises an expansive, empathetic and inclusive approach to engaging on a deep level of inquiry with clients while planting the seeds of great new beginnings.

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for B2B service providers, featuring companies in more than 100 countries and 500 industries. Each month, more than one million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform. Since its inception, Clutch has experienced a growth rate of 50 percent a year.