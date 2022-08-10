HITLAB Launches “Digital Health Podcast”

HITLAB, an evidence-based, digital healthcare innovation laboratory specializing in the delivery of world-class teaching and research, announced today the launch of a new podcast called “The HITLAB Digital Health Podcast”.

The podcast will focus on the change agents that are transforming the healthcare industry through evidence- based digital technologies. Each episode will highlight an expert from different sectors of healthcare, including providers, payers, physicians, pharma, innovators, investors, academics, and scientists.

Beginning in August, the podcast will feature weekly episodes focusing on Women’s Health Tech, conversations with rising stars across the ecosystem as well as with esteemed members of HITLAB’s Breakthrough ONE (BT1) and the Breakthrough Alliance. The inaugural episode, launching today, features an interview hosted by Nina Joshi of Kaiser Permanente with Emily (Kunka) Lewis, Global Digital Transformation lead at UCB. She will share insight on the benefits and challenges for digital therapeutic companies and why they should partner with big pharma.

Throughout the series, various leaders in healthcare will shed light on evidence-based methods for improving access and equity in healthcare and creating better patient journeys with more efficiency at lower costs. Featured topics will include innovation, telehealth, adherence in clinical trials, women’s health, health tech investing, pharma, Digital Therapeutics (DTx), AI and more.

The Podcast and schedule are available here and will also be distributed to all major podcast apps including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Anchor.fm

About HITLAB

HITLAB is an impact-first organization that offers digital health research, teaching, and advisory services to improve health delivery around the world.

At HITLAB, we believe technology and health can work together to improve the quality of health delivery and healthcare worldwide. We use rigorous research and evidence-based methods to identify the best digital health solutions for each of our partners.