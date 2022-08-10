HAR GHAR TIRANGA





In order to ensure easy availability of National flags to the proud citizens of the country, the Post Offices across the country are selling National Flags @ Rs. 25/-. A large number of citizens are also ordering flags online through the ePost Office portal ( https://www.epostoffice.gov.in/ProductDetails/Guest_productDetailsProdid=ca6wTEVyMuWlqlgDBTtyTw== ).





DoP is delivering such flags without taking any delivery charges, to any address within the country. In order to ensure timely delivery of National Flags ordered online, citizens are requested to kindly place their online orders well before 12th August 2022 midnight.













