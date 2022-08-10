Enterprise Holdings Foundation Has Donated $5,000 to Gatesway Foundation, Inc. for Mission-Specific Programs

The Enterprise Holdings Foundation has donated $5,000 to Gatesway Foundation, Inc. for use towards mission-specific programs. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Enterprise Holdings, which, through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises, operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands.

Gatesway is excited to receive this generous donation in support of mission-specific programs in operation within their organization. These funds will aid in the continuance of essential programs Friends rely upon for education of daily living skills needed to be self-sufficient within their own independence, and enrichment of their personal lives both at home and in the community.

About Gatesway Foundation, Inc.: Gatesway is a non-profit Oklahoma agency that encourages independence and provides opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to enable them to live and work in the community and improve their quality of life.

Contact: Kristina Watkins

Director of Business Development

(918) 259-1489