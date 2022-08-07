PM pays tribute to India’s rich cultural diversity on the occasion of National Handloom Day





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid a tribute to India’s rich cultural diversity and all those working to celebrate India’s artistic traditions on the occasion of National Handloom Day. The Prime Minister also urged all youngsters associated with the world of StartUps to take part in Handloom Startup Grand Challenge.









The Prime Minister tweeted;









“On National Handloom Day, a tribute to India’s rich cultural diversity and all those working to celebrate our artistic traditions. #MyHandloomMyPride”









“An excellent opportunity to ideate and innovate for weavers. Urging all those youngsters associated with the world of StartUps to take part…





#MyHandloomMyPride







On National Handloom Day, a tribute to India’s rich cultural diversity and all those working to celebrate our artistic traditions. #MyHandloomMyPride pic.twitter.com/ethgFyHTlI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022

An excellent opportunity to ideate and innovate for weavers. Urging all those youngsters associated with the world of StartUps to take part…#MyHandloomMyPride https://t.co/BuAa8UGG00 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022

*****









DS/TS





—









(Release ID: 1849354)

Visitor Counter : 753





















