PM congratulates Jaismine for winning Bronze Medal in women’s 60 KG Boxing

Aug 7, 2022 | Business


The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Jaismine for winning Bronze Medal in women’s 60 KG Boxing at Birmingham CWG 2022.




In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;




“Indian athletes at the CWG are excelling in different sports. Glad that Jaismine Lamboria has won a Bronze medal in Boxing. Her sporting success augurs well for the future of Indian boxing. May she keep attaining glory in the coming years. #Cheer4India”



Indian athletes at the CWG are excelling in different sports. Glad that Jaismine Lamboria has won a Bronze medal in Boxing. Her sporting success augurs well for the future of Indian boxing. May she keep attaining glory in the coming years. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/FLVCuUe0Xg

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2022


*****


DS/ST




(Release ID: 1849208)
Visitor Counter : 398