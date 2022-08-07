PM congratulates Jaismine for winning Bronze Medal in women’s 60 KG Boxing

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Jaismine for winning Bronze Medal in women’s 60 KG Boxing at Birmingham CWG 2022.









In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;









“Indian athletes at the CWG are excelling in different sports. Glad that Jaismine Lamboria has won a Bronze medal in Boxing. Her sporting success augurs well for the future of Indian boxing. May she keep attaining glory in the coming years. #Cheer4India”







