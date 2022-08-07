Pilgrim’s Celebrates 2021 Sustainability Accomplishments

Company Shares Progress Toward Ambitious 2030 Goals

Pilgrims [NASDAQ: PPC], a leading global food company, announced the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report, which includes progress updates toward the organizations 2030 goals that were announced last year. The report details the companys advancements in critical areas  team members, environment, communities, animal care, customers and consumers, and suppliers  across its operations in the United States, the UK, Continental Europe and Mexico.



As Pilgrims continues to strengthen its approach toward sustainability and ESG, the company completed its first sustainability-linked bond audit, resulting in positive progress toward the commitment to achieve a 30 percent reduction in scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emission intensity by 2030. The newly-created Pilgrims Pride ESG Committee of the Pilgrims Board of Directors was also developed, which has been tasked with overseeing areas such as climate change, human rights, diversity and inclusion, and employee health, safety and well-being to ensure excellence, humanity and corporate responsibility are fully integrated in every level of the organization.



At Pilgrims, we recognize our role as a global food company and a large employer in the areas where we operate, said Fabio Sandri, CEO, Pilgrims. We are working to leverage our scale and influence to help food and agriculture be part of the solution to many of the sustainability challenges we face around the world.



Key achievements detailed in the 2021 report include:





Team Members:





-Expanded our Better Futures program throughout the US, which provides tuition-free community college to our team members and their dependents  with more than 370 participants signed up and two graduates to date





-Achieved a 39% improvement in the Global Safety Index since 2019, surpassing our 30% goal





Environment:





-Reduced scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission intensity by 10% from our 2019 baseline





-Invested more than $18.7 million in 64+ greenhouse gas emission reduction projects in Pilgrims facilities





Animal Care:





-Launched our global Animal Welfare Scorecard, created by Pilgrims animal welfare teams using a combination of indicators selected for their importance to the health and welfare of our animals





Communities:





-Completed over 100 infrastructure and social services projects across the US through our $15 million Pilgrims Hometown Strong initiative





Suppliers:





-Partnered with more than 6,000 livestock and poultry producer partners, providing payments of more than $2.2 billion





We are investing in sustainability and ESG initiatives throughout our organization like never before, and I am confident we will continue pushing ourselves and the industry forward in a meaningful way, Sandri said. Our vision  to be the best and most respected company in our industry, creating the opportunity of a better future for our team members  will continue guiding us as we move forward on this journey.





To learn more, visit the 2021 Pilgrims Sustainability Report online at sustainability.pilgrims.com.