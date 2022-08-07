IDENTEC SOLUTIONS Becomes Newest Member of OMLOX

Following a clear strategy towards open software interconnectivity, IDENTEC SOLUTIONS joined forces with OMLOX, a community based around open manufacturing software standards. Prominent partners of this network are companies like AWS, Siemens and Trumpf.

On the path to Industry 4.0, open and interoperable standards for real-time locating are needed. Omlox is an ecosystem of providers and solutions, making industrial locating widely available. Under the open standard, various locating technologies (like UWB, Wi-Fi, GPS, 5G, RFID, and BLE) can be easily connected. Omlox enables hardware and software from different manufacturers to be interoperable.

IDENTEC SOLUTIONS’ Asset Agent is a highly scalable, simple solution to boost productivity in non-conveyor belt mass production processes while keeping the flexibility of production islands without the frustrations of manual processes. The solution is designed to integrate into every IT landscape via standard APIs and becomes an integral part of manufacturing operations.

Asset Agent identifies the correct material throughout the production process and eliminates the idle time and waste caused by incorrect deliveries. Possible delays are reduced to zero by gaining real-time visibility (RTLS – Real time location systems) of every single material in a production process with unmatched scalability. The wireless solution constantly connects the physical location of all products to a central server. It provides valuable assistance to the workforce to do their job right without needing training. With Asset Agent, there’s no need for high CAPEX investments like automated guided vehicles (AGVs), automated guided carts (AGCs), or fully automated factories; it is created to standardise your processes while staying flexible.

The main benefits of locating technologies include fully automated processes, digital tracking of orders, goods, tools and vehicles, complete process analysis and optimisation, and reduced costs.

Omlox is setting a new benchmark in Industry 4.0: It is an open standard for a precise real-time indoor locating system providing open interfaces for an interoperable locating system. It enables various industries to use a single infrastructure with different applications from different providers without investing in new machinery or infrastructure. On the contrary, it makes a retrofit the best cost-efficient option to reach Industry 4.0 standards.

In times of disrupted global supply chains and high costs of raw materials, process optimisation and automation of factories are an effective strategy to counter the current challenges:

“With our industry-leading system Asset Agent, we could improve productivity in tyre manufacturing plants by more than 5%. Optimising visibility of the entire process chain saved tons of rubber going to be wasted. This is a substantial improvement with a low investment. Moreover, it demonstrates the strengths of RTLS and open standards like Omlox”, says Christian Aadal, Product Manager of Asset Agent at IDENTEC SOLUTIONS.

IDENTEC SOLUTIONS AG was founded in 1999 in Lustenau, Austria. The company has branches in Australia, the USA, Norway, Germany and a sales office in Great Britain. It is a leading global provider of innovative, wireless localisation solutions to improve efficiency and safety in rough and particularly challenging industrial environments. The industry-leading digital solutions are used in the fields of oil & gas, container ports, mining & tunnelling as well as in the smart factory / Industry 4.0 sector.

About Identec Solutions

At IDENTEC SOLUTIONS we are engineering ideas to improve efficiency in the Industrial Internet of Things. Our wireless solutions keep people safe, make teams work better, deliver valuable insights and eliminate wastefulness – even in harsh environments. That’s why the world’s biggest and most productive ports, mines, energy operators, automotive suppliers and carmakers trust us to help them better utilise the resources they have.



IDENTEC SOLUTIONS is headquartered in Austria with regional offices in Australia, the USA, Norway, and Germany and sales representatives in the UK. www.identecsolutions.com