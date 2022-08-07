Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Tseung Kwan O (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Tseung Kwan O (with photo) *******************************************************************



Police today (August 6) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Tseung Kwan O.





John Albert Rohan Berry, aged 54, went missing after he was last seen at MTR Hang Hau station yesterday morning (August 5). His family reported to the Police today.





He is about 1.8 metres tall, 80 kilograms in weight and of fat build. He has a round face with brown complexion and is bald. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and grey trousers.





Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Person Unit of Kowloon East on 3661 0316 or email to rmpu-ke-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.