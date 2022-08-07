Faye March Entertainment Announces Depth of Time Film Trilogy

Faye March Entertainment will bring the Depth of Time series to life with its upcoming film trilogy. Based in 1918 and a dystopian present-day, Depth of Time centers around Anastasia Romanov and her adventures as her family’s sole survivor of the Bolshevik Revolution.

Following a daring escape from her certain demise, Princess Anastasia is transported through time to a grim, violent 2020 where a brutal dictator keeps the world in a perpetual state of war. Anastasia then assumes the mantle of the daring leader she was meant to be and becomes the inspiration for the underground rebellion.

“We are thrilled to announce this film series,” said FME founder Faye March. “The Anastasia Romanov story has long been the stuff of legends, and we look forward to expanding that lore, in a way that connects with viewers’ hearts and minds.”

The film series has received full financial backing and is currently casting the lead roles. Principal photography in Atlanta and Berlin will commence from June through October 2023, and a simultaneous theatrical/streaming/Blu-ray release is tentatively set for October, 2024.