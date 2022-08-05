Paper Top Printouts Debuts A New Color Theory Art Course

The team at Paper Top Printouts has announced the oﬃcial launch of their color theory art course. A kit that includes tops to create and decorate as well as a full lesson in color theory.

Perfect for parents and teachers to share with young children – multidimensional learning! Hands on creativity that simultaneously teaches color theory!

The brothers behind Paper Top Printouts wanted to create an art program that was easy to access, educational, and loads of fun for all. Their joint passion is kinetic art, or art that combines physical movement. Together, they developed a program that teaches color theory by using paper spinning tops.

Paper Top Printouts plays on fundamental shading techniques such as primarily lines and solids – in a playful new way. Their tops teach a wealth of skills, such as coloring, color theory, model-building, and mindfulness.

Currently, customers can purchase and download the Paper Top Printouts Course Bundle, which includes reference pages, lessons, the two-sided stand-up wheel, bonus pages, and optional posters. All of these items can be downloaded and then combined with markers or crayons for the complete experience.

“The idea of teaching color theory by coloring paper tops is as unique a concept as the top designs themselves,” said Matthew at Paper Top Printouts.

The course is quickly becoming known as the “Tops that Teach” art program. Their customer support team works to help create the best experiences possible, and

through the Paper Top Printouts YouTube channel, they provide step by step instructions. See Paper Top Printouts in action here: https://youtu.be/iw5-AIIfJ7Y.

The Paper Top Printouts course is available now and can be accessed with just a quick download. All the details can be found at https://papertopprintouts.com.

About Paper Top Printouts

Paper Top Printouts are spinning tops that fuse together kinetic fun and art.