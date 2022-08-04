STChealth and PSNI Demonstrate Vaccine Intelligence for Public Health and Education During NACCHO 360 Interoperability Showcase

With over 34 years of experience working in Public Health, STChealth has been a longstanding partner to many States and Counties throughout the United States. The NACCHO360 conference was recently held in Atlanta, and STChealth was excited to participate as both a booth sponsor and demonstrator in the Interoperability Showcase for immunization data. The demonstration highlighted STChealth’s ability to provide vaccine intelligence to K-12 school nurses using its Immunization Intelligence Network.

STChealth’s Senior Director Ashley McDonald ran the demonstration with support from the STChealth engineering team. The scenario demonstrated how STChealth works with data partners to provide vaccination status for patients. In this instance, STChealth was able to bring its school information system partner, PSNI, into the demonstration as a first-time participant.

“It was exciting to present an integrated immunization solution to the NACCHO 360 conference,” said Bob Bundy, PSNI’s VP of Business Development who represented PSNI in the Interoperability Showcase. “There’s a huge demand for access to health information and solutions for continuity of student care in primary and secondary education and the interest at NACCHO 360 proved that. We are proud of our partnership with STCHealth and grateful for the opportunity to present this integrated solution with them at NACCHO 360.”

STChealth’s Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Kyle Freese and Senior Business Intelligence Analyst Kaye Klein were present at STChealth’s booth in Exhibit Hall and had conversations about STChealth’s Data Analytics and Epidemiology services. Dr. Freese and his team work with Public Health organizations to provide actionable recommendations based on an in-depth analysis of population-level healthcare data. For more information about STChealth please visit www.stchealth.com or email marketing@stchome.com for a custom preview of Vaccine Intelligence solutions.

About Professional Software for Nurses, Inc.

Founded in 1992 by a school nurse with a passion for developing a software tool that met the specialized needs of school nurses, PSNI realized her passion with the creation of SNAP Health Center. SNAP is the leading school nurse electronic health record (EHR) with customers in 46 US states and 21 countries. SNAP delivers nurse-specific functionality not found in the “modules” of other K12 software systems. With over 11,000 school nurses using SNAP daily, it truly is software FOR nurses BY nurses. For more about PSNI, go to www.promedsoftware.com.

About STChealth

STChealth’s mission is to eradicate vaccine preventable disease and empower individuals through our innovative technology and service solutions. We deliver on our mission through passion and innovation, through teamwork and inclusion, through superior client service and products, and a relentless pursuit of the next ”big idea”​ that will advance immunization intelligence. Starting with developing the first Immunization Information System (IIS) and over 33 years of experience in the immunization ecosystem, STChealth is positioned today to support more than 1/3 of COVID-19 vaccinations reported in the U.S. through our network of over 54,000 Providers and Pharmacy Partners. More information can be found at www.STChealth.com