Joshua David Regalado, Professionally Known as Regalado The Trill, Begins Record Label, Authentic No Gimmicks Entertainment

Joshua D. Regalado, mostly known for being a musical act under the stage name Regalado The Trill, has now taken a new approach in the music industry with his own company and label, Authentic No Gimmicks Entertainment. The label is currently seeking artists, engineers in the musical field, as well as starting its own brand of clothing. They are forming a new tone to try and bring stylistic affordable clothing directly to the consumer. Regalado The Trill is mixing music and branding to another level and on this journey, expect to see Authentic No Gimmicks on the music and fashion scene in the near future.

Now, a newly founded company, Authentic No Gimmicks Entertainment is based in Raleigh, NC and has been expanding and reaching out to the west coast of Phoenix, AZ.