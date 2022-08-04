Diane Roberts, Specialist and Benefits Counselor, Inroads To Opportunities, Earned Prestigious Designation



Inroads to Opportunities is a Union County, NJ based non-profit human services agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities ranging in age from 16 to retirement.





According to Roberts, I work with Social Security beneficiaries who are interested in finding employment and would like to eventually become financially independent. The most enjoyable aspect of my job is encouraging people and helping them find their own strength to pursue and maintain employment, which for many who havent worked in several years can be daunting. The most unique part of working at Inroads is working with people who are dedicated to supporting individuals with disabilities, and furthering opportunities for those we serve.





ABOUT DIANE ROBERTS



Prior to joining Inroads, Diane had a career in the womens apparel industry. She covered wholesale sales as well as marketing for branded apparel. Additional, Diane represented overseas factories providing product development for in-house department store brands and chain stores for 35 years. Roberts received her education at Alfred University, New York State College of Ceramics where she received her BFA in Fine Art.





ABOUT INROADS TO OPPORTUNITIES:



Since 1959, Inroads to Opportunities, formerly the Occupational Center of Union County, has provided programs and services to over 400 individuals each year with all types of disabilities and ranging in age from 16 through retirement. Programs and services include vocational preparation, transition from school to work, job placement and mental health services.





Inroads to Opportunities is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), an approved provider of the NJ Department of Labor, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Commission of the Blind and Visually Impaired. Inroads is licensed by the State of New Jersey Department of Human Resources, NJ Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services to provide partial care and Division of Developmental Disabilities to provide Day Habilitation Services. Inroads is an approved Medicaid provider and an approved Employment Network under the Ticket to Work Social Security initiative.





