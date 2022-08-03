Walmart.com and OneLavi.com Offer SIREN Living Health Supplements

SIREN Living dietary supplements are available at Walmart.com and OneLavi.com.

“Consumers throughout the United States can purchase our supplements for men and women,” said Steven Robinson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd. “We started with SIREN supplements specially developed to meet the needs of women. Then, we created health products for men.”

Jane Culbertson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd, developed the supplements for women with her daughter, Rebecca.

“We realized women wanted and needed all-natural products to help them live healthier and happier lives,” Culbertson said. “We wanted women of all ages to find balance in their lives. SIREN supplements were developed by women for women.”

SIREN: Vitality and Wellness is the flagship dietary supplement created by Jane and Rebecca Culbertson.

“We launched Vitality and Wellness at the Natural and Organic Products Europe show in 2017,” she said. “This supplement helps maintain a woman’s feminine rhythm.

“The formula includes the highest organic-grade, sustainably farmed herbs,” Culbertson said. “Vitality and Wellness provides natural support for women going through menopause.”

Common health problems associated with menopause include:

Unexplained weight gain or weight loss

Difficulty sleeping

Irritability and anxiety

Reduced sex drive

Heavy, irregular, or painful periods

Unexplained and long-term fatigue

Hot flushes and night sweats

Infertility

Culbertson said women undergo hormonal imbalances several times throughout their lives.

“It happens during puberty, menstruation, pregnancy, childbirth, and menopause,” she added. “Vitality and Wellness helps women during these times in their lives.

“Once we realized that Vitality and Wellness was a winning product, we developed two more health supplements for women,” Robinson said. “We then created our dietary supplements for men.”

A Belfast-based health and wellness company, SIREN’s product line includes:

MAN PLUS: Health and Vitality contains natural ingredients for men who want to improve their stamina and performance.

MAN PLUS: Hair, Skin & Nails, which is for men who want more youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement is for men who want the best-looking version of themselves.

MAN PLUS: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium. This supplement is for men who love a great-looking tan.

SIREN: Vitality & Wellness, a vegan-approved, all-natural dietary supplement, is for women who want to feel better and have more energy

SIREN: Hair, Skin & Nails, which contributes to more youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement is for women who love glossier hair, and more enviable-looking nails.

SIREN: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium. This supplement is for women who love a great-looking tan.

“Our supplements have been popular in the United Kingdom,” Robinson said. “Now, we are reaching out to male and female consumers in the United States because we want everyone to live healthier and better lives.”

To purchase SIREN and MAN PLUS products, visit Walmart.com or OneLavi.com, an online boutique for beauty, health, and wellness products.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with SIREN. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About SIREN LIVING

SIREN Living is a health and wellness company in the United Kingdom that has developed dietary supplements for women and men: SIREN Living and MAN PLUS, which are available on OneLavi.com and Walmart.com. The supplements are for: Health and Vitality, Hair, Skin, and Nails, and Summer Skin Plus.