PM congratulates Lovepreet Singh for winning Bronze medal

“Congratulations to the talented Lovepreet Singh for winning the Bronze medal in Men’s 109kg weightlifting. The young and dynamic Lovepreet has impressed everyone with his calm temperament and dedication to sports. Wishing him the very best for all future endeavours.”











