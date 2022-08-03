Magnolia Green welcomes Moseley Elementary School to the Chesterfield community

Chesterfield County Public Schools held a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 25 to welcome its 40th elementary school into the district.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – Aug. 1, 2022 – PRLog — After two years of anticipation, Magnolia Green is proud to announce that Chesterfield County Public Schools and community leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony early last week for Moseley Elementary School.

Home of the Mustangs, the school will officially welcome its first students (grades K-5) on August 22. The school is the 40th elementary school within Chesterfield County Public Schools.

Moseley Elementary School is located at 7100 Magnolia Green Parkway in the Matoaca District and encompasses 104,621 sq. ft. of space for 900 students. “This is another great day in the Matoaca District and for all of Chesterfield County,” said Ryan Harter, Chesterfield County School Board member in a recent press release.

Chesterfield County Public Schools broke ground on Moseley Elementary School in November 2020. The project was completed on time and under budget, according to the school district.

Tom Page, Senior Vice President of iStar and General Manager of Magnolia Green, expresses how Moseley Elementary School is a critical asset to the hundreds of young families, and thousands of children, living in Magnolia Green.

“We are so excited to welcome Moseley Elementary School in the heart of our community,” said Page. “The state-of-the- art school, combined with a passionate principal and dedicated staff, will give our children a great head start as they begin their education. We also know that the parental and community involvement is what makes a great school, and we welcome the opportunity to support Ms. Dubiel and her staff in any way we can.”

Moseley Elementary School is a one-story, brick veneer building designed with a core area for administration, media center, art, music and cafetorium with three academic wings for grades K-5.

Security features include a secure vestibule, cameras, motion sensors, card access readers, key management and fencing. Additional features include 75-inch interactive monitors in all classrooms; flexible common space in each wing; dedicated wi-fi throughout the building; LED lighting; water bottle stations; ample storage in each classroom, and touchless lavatories and flush sensors in restrooms.

Karen Dubiel, Principal of Moseley Elementary School, said she is thrilled to become a member of the Moseley family and serve the Chesterfield community.

“It is humbling to have the opportunity to select a caring and dedicated staff that will continually strive to provide the best learning opportunities for our students,” said Dubiel. “In the coming months, I look forward to working with our parents, students, and staff to create a dynamic community of learners.”

To learn more about Moseley Elementary School, visit https://oneccps.org/ mes/.

