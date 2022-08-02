6th Annual ConV2X Telehealth 2022 Event Announced

The acclaimed annual telehealth event catalyzes C-suite global market executives driving the transformation of telehealth, data science, and edge technologies and includes healthcare leadership & breakthrough technology providers to inspire and guide informed decision making to successfully navigate a new digital health era.

The full day event will present keynotes, panel discussions, and unparalleled business and research network opportunities.

The audience includes top multidisciplinary global leaders from platform providers, health systems, payors, universities, government, NGO, consultants, think tanks, clinicians, pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturers, VCs/Investors, students and startups.

Date: Thursday, October 11, 2022

Time: 8 AM – 5 PM ET

Place: Florida International University

Location: Biscayne Bay Campus: 3000 NE 151st St, North Miami, FL 33181

Theme: Integrating Telehealth: Problems. Solutions. Future.

Tickets: https://telehealth2022.conv2xsymposium.com/

Participating Companies:

– Health and Human Services (HHS)

– NASA

– WHO

– Microsoft

– TLGG Consulting

– World Bank

– Biofourmis

– Vizient

– Solve Care

– UC Irvine Health

– Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

– Teladoc

– Jefferson Medical College

– Oschner Health System

– Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians

– Harvard Medical School

– Softhread

– Navicent Health

– Vivalink

– AImedica

– Ravkoo Health

And more…

Topics will include:

– Health System Challenges, Growth and Market Transformation

– Redefining Telehealth for Long Term Resilience

– Precision Healthcare, the Role of Providers and Technology

– Digital Health Around the Globe: Regulation, Case Use & Success

– Smart Health, Data Science, and AI

– Reducing Medical Error, Duplication and Simplified Process

– Learning with Digital Tools, Apps and Software

– Customer Journeys and Loyalties

– Information Governance And Data Protection

– Workforce Training, Retention and Transformation

– Market Research and Analysis

– Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

Event Sponsors:

Greenberg Traurig LLP

IEEE SA

Kenessaw University

For sponsor opportunities contact:

Tory Cenaj at t.cenaj@partnersindigitalhealth.com

Aleksandar Linc-Djordjevic at a.linc@datasciconference.com

Jovan Marjanovic at jovan.marjanovic@gmail.com

About ConVerge2Xcelerate

ConVerge2Xcelerate (#ConV2X) Telehealth 2022 is the undisputed leading telehealth event in the USA. The live and in person event is where service providers, health systems, payors, providers, tech, entrepreneurs and innovations collide. Thought leaders and pioneers blazing trails will share critical business insights. Forge meaningful partnerships. Be a part of this critical dialog. Lessons learned from this event will likely guide your strategic plan, impact your business, the marketplace and your personal vision for years to come. ConV2X creates an irresistible environment for telehealth executives and future leaders

Experience more from the Telehealth and Medicine Today (THMT) multimedia proceedings issue at https://telehealthandmedicinetoday.com/index.php/journal.













Topic: Press release summary



