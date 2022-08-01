Chelsea Build, LLC, a custom home builder in Brenham, Texas is set to move into their new offices across from Blue Bell Creameries in September 2022. Chelsea Build has seen tremendous growth and has become the builder of choice for new custom homes in Brenham, Texas, Chappell Hill, Texas, Bellville, Texas. Chelsea Build specializes in luxury custom homes and offers standard features other builders consider “Upgrades.” Visit Chelsea Build’s new office location at: 1106 South Blue Bell Road, Brenham, Texas, 77833, and attend their soon to be announced ribbon cutting with the Brenham Chamber of Commerce.

Visit www.chelseabuild.com for additional information or call (979) 803-0046.