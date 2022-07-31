FMUSER Launches Economic 50 Watt FM Transmitter FU-50B for Drive-in Church, Drive-in Movies, and Parking Lot



FMUSER FU-50B 50W FM transmitter supports multi audio input, including XLR, SCA, and USB. The jog dial can adjust the audio input mode with an all-in-one control panel.





The automatic SWR protection will be automatically turned on when no antenna is connected to the transmitter.





Operating frequency: 87 ~ 108MHz



Output power: 50W MAX continuously adjustable



Output Impedance: 50 ohm



Spurious and harmonic radiation: -60db



RF Output Connector: N Female (L16)



Frequency response: 50 ~ 15KHz (3db)



Distortion: 0.002



Left and right channel separation: 45db



LINE IN connector: RCA two-channel Cinch



The microphone interface: 6.5mm



Microphone Type: Dynamic microphone (electret microphone is not applicable)



Audio Input Connectors: RCA Female



AUX Input Connector: BNC female



Rated working voltage: 200 ~ 240V AC / 50/60Hz (you can switch into 100 ~ 120V AC inside the chassis)



Maximum power consumption: 100W



Internal working voltage: DC28V, DC12V, DC5V





“If you’re planning to start your radio career, why not start from drive-in radio broadcasting?” Said Jimmy Lao, broadcast engineer of FMUSER BROADCAST. “The first step is to choose a good drive-in FM transmitter such as FU-50B 50 watt FM transmitter, with FU-50B and complete antenna system, almost anyone with long-distance broadcasting needs can set up an economic low power FM radio station in a few minutes,” he explained.





Based on user needs, FMUSER BROADCAST has applied a compact 1U rack design on FU-50B, which offers a much easier operation and amazing performance on this transmitter. Meanwhile, with PLL and VSWR over-heated protection design, longer service life is ensured for the customers. Also, to improve the performance, FU-50B has an HD screen, power lock, RDS port, and low pass filters to make sure 100% stereo sound quality for FM broadcasting.





FMUSER BROADCAST also customized a variety of radio station equipment packages for its customers according to different broadcast needs, including:





FU-50B with CP100 circularly polarized antenna system (optional antenna bays)



FU-50B with DP100 FM dipole antenna system (optional antenna bays)



FU-50B with GP100 ground plane antenna system (optional antenna bays)





To celebrates the 13th anniversary of their company, FMUSER BROADCAST now supplies with the following low-power and high-power transmitter series for the FM radio stations, wholesale orders are welcomed at a good cost:





Ultra low power FM transmitter: CZE-7C 7W, CZE-05B 0.5W, CZE-15A/15B 15W，CZE-T251 25W.



Low power FMTX: FMT-50W, FMT-150W, FMT-200W, FMT-350W, FMT-600W, FMT-1KW.



FMT high power series: FMT-2 KW, FMT-3.5 KW, FMT-5KW





For more information, please visit fmradiobroadcast com





Or follow us on social media:



Facebook / YouTube / Instagram / LinkedIn / Pinterest / Twitter / Tumblr





About FMUSER BROADCAST: FMUSER is the expert manufacturer and supplier of radio broadcast equipment from China, with product lines covered from AM transmitters, TV broadcast equipment, studio to transmitter link equipment, and complete FM antenna systems, IPTV systems, and radio turnkey solutions. FMUSER serves many different broadcast needs, including drive-in, community, campus, mining industry, professional radio, hotel, and ultra long-distance broadcasting, and focuses on providing affordable professional radio broadcasting technology for small, medium, and large radio stations around the world.

###