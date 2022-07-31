Birthday of Honble Chairman Dr Sudhir Giri and Establishment Anniversary of Venkateshwara Group



On completing 50 years first & foremost, I would thank my beloved parents who brought me into this world.





I would like to thank God for giving me the honor of being the child of such God like parents.





In this long journey spanning 50 years I would like to thank my family, friends, colleagues, well-wishers, my teachers, my students who are just like my children because of them I moved out from the alleys of Ramnagar in Baghpat district of UP & became a formidable name in education.



Without their active guidance, cooperation, & education, Sudhir Giri would not be what he is today.





My beloved friends, respected teachers talking about my childhood. I would like to thank my parents, my teachers, my childhood friends who always encouraged me to do big in life.





I would like to thank my primary school teachers who inspired me to think differently & live life distinct from the masses. Their contribution is monumental in my life.





After completing 12th from a nearby school & around 30 years ago passing automobile engineering with 1st division, I received many job offers from reputed companies. But I decided on doing something different.





After working a few days in a reputed automobile company, much against the wishes of my parents, I left my job.



Then in 1998 almost 2 ½ decades ago started a 2 room education institute in Meerut.





With the active guidance & support of elders it has now transformed into 2 universities, 1 Medical College, a 750 bedded multispecialty hospital & over 2 dozen higher education institutions.





These achievements have made Venkateshwara Group a leading name not only in North India but an institution of repute in the entire country.



In this transformational journey, the contribution of teachers, non-teaching staff, officials, & students who are just like my children has been commendable.





On this day marking my birthday & the establishment day of Venkateshwara Group, I would like to highlight Balram Sharma, the first student to take admission at my institute.





As a mark of respect, I am starting a scholarship in the name of Mr. Balram Sharma.





In this long journey spanning 2 ½ decades, I lost touch with many friends, teachers but they contributed immensely in my career success.



Friends, colleagues, well-wishers, teachers, my employees & my children, if ever in this success journey I hurt your feeling I apologize from the depths of the heart.





I feel very proud when people inform me that their sons/daughters have become Doctors. Humor sly, I tell them that every year 150 of my sons & daughters become Doctors.





Every year thousands of my sons & daughters pass out of Shri Venkateshwara University & make a mark in their respective field than who in this world will be more fortunate than me in the genuine sense.





In my jovial journey of 50 years, I would once again thank every person who came in my life, including my cook, my teachers, my well-wishers & all my colleagues.





I assure I will be in the forefront of providing free education & affordable healthcare to the underprivileged sections of the society.





Finally, I offer my gratitude to my wife Dr Anjul Giri, who supported me in all moments of happiness & despair & because of her God blessed me with son Ribhav & daughter Aradhya who brought immense happiness in my life.





Once again, I express my gratitude to those who helped me climb the echelons of success & sincerely apologize to those who felt hurt by my actions.





I look forward to your best wishes Dr. Sudhir Giri Chairman Venkateshwara Group.

