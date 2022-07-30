Idaho Pawn and Gold Announces Idaho’s Best for 2022

Pawn shops are often thought of as dark, sleazy places where company owners try to take advantage of their customers. This is not the case.

Idaho Pawn and Gold is one of the recipients of the Idaho’s Best Award. This is not the pawnshops first award. They have won the award four years in a row.

The award was announced and the owner of the company, Sam Reading, couldn’t be more honored.

His stores are the statewide winner and the best in the Treasure Valley.

When asked how Sam has achieved this status four years in a row. He said, “It’s my team and my customers. Our motto has always been people taking care of people and that’s what we do.”

The company is honored to serve the local communities and in return they make certain that people know the shop is honest and trustworthy.

The Idaho’s Best Award is given to businesses that run the biggest and most credible “best of” business awards in Idaho and they give out regional and statewide awards.

For more information about Idaho Pawn and Gold visit: pawnidaho.com/