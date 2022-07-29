CEE Students Attend Summer STEM Program



The scholarship recipients are:





Kuzey Kantarcioglu (Istanbul, Turkey)  Robert College



Madeline Pinches (Los Alamitos, California)  Los Alamitos High School



Aquib Syed (Richmond, Virginia)  Todd Allen Phillips Center for Medical Sciences at Mills E. Godwin High School





“I’m so proud of these young scholars,” said Joann P. DiGennaro, CEE President. “Because of their participation in the Center’s STEM Lyceums program, they learned about this exciting summer program.”





During the virtual summer program, which is being conducted online through July 29, the students explore STEM careers, build important professional skills and a resume, and create a unique online portfolio of work to highlight on job and university applications. Each week, the program focuses on a STEM topic and a career skill such as personal branding, career exploration, STEM writing, professional networking, and giving presentations. Students also connect with a wide range of STEM professionals.





CEE’s STEM Lyceums program consists of monthly virtual meetings that engage high school students in discussion and exploration of STEM concepts and unique STEM career pathways, provided at no cost to schools or students. Students interact with STEM professionals and fellow students, both national and international. Meetings foster critical thinking skills, encourage excitement for science, and prepare students to enter STEM careers. CEE’s STEM Lyceums partners include Virginia Bio, United Negro College Fund, and the Urban League of Hampton Roads.





RePicture is a public benefit organization with a mission to increase interest and diversity in STEM, focused on historically underrepresented groups. Students are provided with one-on-one career coaching, mentorship, and the tools to create a personal portfolio of project research that will help them thrive in the STEM world.





About the Center for Excellence in Education



CEE, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums. CEE programs are provided cost-free to participating students and teachers. The Center works closely with educational institutions, private foundations, corporations, government agencies, and individuals. For more information, visit https://www.cee.org .

