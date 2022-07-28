Financial Advisor Coach Jerome Myers Granted Trademark for ‘I Took the Red Pill’

Jerome Myers began his career working in corporate America. Despite his success in building a Fortune 550 company, Myers left his accomplishments behind to pursue his dreams, a step he encourages those he mentors to take. “I Took the Red Pill” became his way of describing this move from the mundane comfort of working for someone else onto the path less traveled to pursue a more fulfilling career. The United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Myers a trademark for this phrase.

Though many believe that Myers makes investing look easy, his investment journey was anything but. It wasn’t until he took the red pill and left his day job to pursue his dreams that he realized how much he had to learn about investing in multifamily real estate. This uncomfortable step into the unknown was a pivotal decision in his life — a decision he encourages others to take to pursue their dreams.

“I have talked with many people over the years who are working one job but dream of doing something else they are passionate about,” remarked Myers. “Yes, the path from where they are to where they want to be is hard. What really holds them back, though, is that first step. For me, taking the red pill has become synonymous with taking that first step. Trademarking the phrase, “I Took the Red Pill,” allows me to own it and freely share the success it has brought me with those financial advisors I coach.”

Having taken the red pill himself, Myers dedicates himself to helping others escape their current situation and prove that dreams should be reality. His podcast, DreamCatchers, highlights the success stories of other individuals who, like himself, took a step into the unknown and achieved their dreams. From all walks of life, Myers guests share one thing in common — they all took the red pill.

“I hope I can teach others through my podcasts, speaking engagements, Masterminds, and financial advisor coaching program that they are capable of more than they think,” said Myers. “We put up these barriers around ourselves, real or imagined, and tell ourselves all the reasons we can’t or shouldn’t do something. If you decide that is what you will do, the truth is you can. That’s what taking the red pill is all about — changing the narrative and taking the first steps. Most people are surprised by what they can accomplish if they try.”

As a recognized thought leader in his field, Myers has been featured on podcasts such as “Target Market Insights” with John Casmon, “Multifamily Investor Nation” with Dan Hanford, and dozens more. To learn more about Jerome Myers or what it means to “Take the Red Pill,” visit www.JeromeMyers.co.

About Jerome Myers

Ready for rapid attainment of goals and to experience a life of significance and impact? Jerome Myers has developed a number of programs based on the Model for a Centered Life, a/k/a The Red Pill, to help bolster confident beliefs, gain clarity on the path to success, and provide accountability to take action on goals.