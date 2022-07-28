Development of Minority Communities





The details of schemes being implemented by Ministry of Minority Affairs for socio-economic and educational empowerment of the centrally notified minority communities are in Annexure.





Schemes being implemented by Ministry of Minority Affairs are evaluated from time to time to assess the impact of the schemes and amendments made as and when required. An amount of Rs. 21946.45 crores (Revised Estimate) has been allocated during the last five financial years for the various welfare schemes of the Ministry of Minority Affairs i.e. 2017-18





to 2021-22.





Annexure





Details of schemes being implemented by Ministry of Minority Affairs:-





(A): Educational Empowerment Schemes:





(1) Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme- Scholarship is provided to minority students from Class I to X, out of which 30% scholarship are earmarked for girls.





(2) Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme- Scholarship is provided to minority students from Class XI to PhD., out of which 30% scholarship are earmarked for girls.





Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship Scheme- Scholarship is provided to minority students for Professional and Technical courses, at Under Graduate and Post Graduate level, out of which 30% scholarship are earmarked for girls.





All the three Scholarship schemes are on boarded on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) and the scholarship amount is disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.





(4) Maulana Azad National Fellowship Scheme – Under the scheme fellowship in the form of financial assistance is provided to minority candidates who clear the UGC-NET or Joint CSIRUGC-NET examination.





(5) Naya Savera – Free Coaching and Allied Scheme – The Scheme aims to provide free coaching to students/candidates belonging to minority communities for qualifying in entrance examinations of technical/ medical professional courses and various Competitive examinations.





(6) Padho Pardesh – Under the scheme interest subsidy is provided to students of minority communities on educational loans, for overseas higher studies.





(7) Nai Udaan – Support is provided to minority candidates clearing Preliminary examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), State Public Service Commission (PSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) etc.





(B): Employment Oriented Schemes:





(8) Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) (w.e.f. 2022-23) – The 5 existing schemes of the Ministry namely Seekho aur Kamao (w.e.f. 2013-14), USTTAD (w.e.f. 2014-15), Hamari Dharohar (w.e.f. 2014-15), Nai Roshni (w.e.f. 2012-13) and Nai Manzil (w.e.f. 2016-17) have now been converged into a single scheme known as PM VIKAS. The scheme aims to improve livelihoods of minorities particularly artisan communities through skill development, education, leadership, training support, entrepreneurship interventions, supporting their business by facilitating credit and market linkages and providing new opportunities to brand and sell produce in a widened market base, created by leveraging tourism and trade circuits in the country.





(C): Infrastructure Development Scheme:





Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) – A Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), is being implemented with the objective to develop infrastructure projects in identified area.





(D): Special Schemes:





(10) Jiyo Parsi – Scheme for containing population decline of Parsis in India.





(11). i. Qaumi Waqf Board Taraqqiati Scheme (QWBTS) -The scheme is intended to help streamlining record keeping, introduce transparency, and to computerize the various functions/processes of the Waqf Boards.





ii. Shahari Waqf Sampatti Vikas Yojana (SWSVY)- Under this scheme, interest free loan to Waqf Boards (WBs)/Waqf Institutions is granted for construction of economically viable buildings on the waqf land.





(12) Scheme for Providing Education to Madrasas/Minorities (SPEMM) is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme, which has been transferred from the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), M/o Education to Ministry of Minority Affairs w.e.f. 1st April, 2021. The SPEMM comprises of two schemes namely (i) Scheme for Providing Quality Education in Madrasas (SPQEM) and (ii) Infrastructure Development in Minority Institutions (IDMI). The objective of the SPQEM scheme is inter alia, to encourage traditional institutions like Madrasas and Maktabs by giving financial assistance to introduce science, mathematics, social studies, Hindi and English in their curriculum so that academic proficiency for classes I-XII is attainable for children studying in these institutions. The process of modernization of traditional Madrasas and Maktabs is voluntary. Under IDMI, financial assistance is provided to Minority educational institutions (elementary/ secondary/senior secondary schools) as per Samagra Siksha norms to facilitate education of minorities by augmenting and strengthening school infrastructure in Minority Institutions.





(13) Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF) implements education and skill related schemes as follows:- (a) Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship for Meritorious Girls belonging to the economically weaker sections of Minorities (b) Grant-in-aid to NGOs for infrastructure development of





educational institutions.





(14) Equity to National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) for providing concessional loans to minorities for education, self-employment, income generating





ventures and micro financing.





The details of the schemes mentioned at S. No.(1) to (12) are available on the website of this Ministry (www.minorityaffairs.gov.in) and those at serial No.(13) and (14) are available on the website of MAEF (www.maef.nic.in) and NMDFC (www.nmdfc.org) respectively.





This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.





