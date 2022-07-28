Blazeclan Achieves AWS Security Competency Status



This designation recognizes that Blazeclan has demonstrated and successfully met AWSs technical and quality requirements for providing customers with a deep level of consulting and implementation expertise in IAM to help them achieve their cloud security goals.





Achieving the IAM distinction in the AWS Security Competency differentiates Blazeclan as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized cloud security solutions designed to help organizations adopt, develop, and deploy, complex security projects on AWS.To receive the designation, partners must possess AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.





With organizations around the world realizing and identifying the cloud as the platform of choice, cloud security has become the need of the hour. We, as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner member, realized its importance early and developed our capabilities to help organizations establish robust cloud security and compliance posture. Achieving the AWS Security Competency is the reward and recognition of our hard work, cloud security knowledge, and customer obsession, says Abhradip Ray, Service Unit Head  Digital Cloud Consulting at Blazeclan.





Using cSecure, a cloud security framework unique to Blazeclan, organizations have been able to build robust security operations for their AWS workloads and meet compliance needs effectively. AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN PartnersPartners with deep industry experience and expertise.

