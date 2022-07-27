Hong Kong – LD organises online exhibition on Employment Ordinance and Minimum Wage Ordinance

LD organises online exhibition on Employment Ordinance and Minimum Wage Ordinance *********************************************************************************



The Labour Department (LD) has launched a two-day online exhibition from 9am today (July 27) to 6pm tomorrow (July 28) on the LD’s website disseminating information about the Employment Ordinance and the Minimum Wage Ordinance to enhance the public’s understanding of employment rights and benefits.







Consolidating the content of physical exhibitions held by the LD, the online exhibition features the main provisions of the Employment Ordinance and the Minimum Wage Ordinance, employment rights and benefits for foreign domestic helpers, as well as good human resource management measures. The relevant hyperlink is www.labour.gov.hk/Online_exhibition_EO_MWO/index_en.html.

