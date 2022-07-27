Avi8ted Ventures Showcase Washington, D.C.’s Progress as a Global Emerging Tech Ecosystem for BIPOC and Women Founders

Avi8ted Ventures, a DC-based impact innovation ecosystem operating at the intersection of Real Estate, Tech, and Culture to host DC’s Futurist Startup Showcase, bringing investors and partners together with BIPOC and Women Founders. Avi8ted Ventures, Ying Skillsharing, and Jentry Search will showcase sustainable community harnessing business models that leverage technology and economics for the sake of the people, while providing Futurist insight on the Human Experience. The goal of the event is to raise both capital and awareness, while connecting Avi8ted Thought leaders such as investors, professionals, politicians, artists, and activists passionate about elevating the human experience for all.

“Crunchbase data shows that Black founder’s received less than 1.4% of U.S venture investment last year and currently. Washington, D.C is becoming one of the best places to build a startup, but most of the BIPOC and Women early-stage entrepreneurs we speak to aren’t aware of the local resources that are available to elevate them,” says Avi8ted Ventures CEO, Charlton Woodyard II. “The Avi8ted Ventures showcase is a catalyst to empower the BIPOC and Women startup ecosystem,” Woodyard II continues. Avi8ted will be previewing their custom Avi8ted House app, the digital home of the Avi8ted network and ecosystem.

Join us as Avi8ted Ventures, YING, and Jentry present sustainable community-harnessing business models that leverage technology and economics for the sake of the people. Music, Hors d’oeuvres and drinks provided!

DC’s Futurist Startup Showcase is an evening of connecting, investing and building a better future that will occur on Saturday, July 30th at the Pierce School, NE Washington DC. This is a private event that will begin punctually at 3:00pm.

About Avi8ted Ventures

Founded by Charlton Woodyard II in 2008, Avi8ted Ventures is a BIPOC owned/operated impact innovation ecosystem operating at the intersection of real estate, tech, and culture as a Real Estate fund with 20% discretionary towards Private Equity/Venture.

Avi8ted Ventures is committed to developing a social ecosystem for elevated ideas to thrive worldwide. For more information visit Avi8tedthoughts.com.

For more information about Avi8ted House: https://avi8tedhouse.com/

For more information about Membership: https://www.Avi8ted.life/

For more information about Charlton Woodyard II: https://www.charlton.global/

Contact info@av8t.co













