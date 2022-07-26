Powering the Future: AlphaESS Launches the BlackBee 2000

Amid the digital renaissance, the energy demand has skyrocketed to unprecedented heights, putting pressure on global leaders to source clean energy to power various needs. While many stand by and debate the issue, one company is on a mission to change the face of the modern world with precision, innovation, and purpose. Alpha ESS is proud to announce the launch of the BlackBee 2000, the world’s most reliable and efficient power station.

Alpha ESS is renowned as a global leader in providing reliable and sustainable household energy storage and management systems. Dedicated to sourcing clean energy to benefit the world, AlphaESS got to work envisioning and developing a power station that is unlike anything the world has ever seen, the BlackBee 2000.

The BlackBee 2000 is a portable power station that holds the power of a VDA standard automotive-grade battery pack with inverter efficiency and DOD up to 95% and is 35% faster in charging thanks to the dual-MPPT controller. Leveraging a safe and reliable BMS system, the AlphaESS BlackBee 2000 houses an unparalleled 2203Wh capacity and AC 1600W output, for a total output of 2040W. From powering kitchen gadgets to gaming systems, televisions, computers, workshops, gardening tools, construction tools, camping equipment, and everything in between, the AlphaESS BlackBee 2000 brings the future of modern power to consumers any time, anywhere.

The AlphaESS BlackBee 2000 is a high-performance, ternary lithium-ion battery with VDA standards and features a long lifespan and sleek LCD for transparency and ease of use. No other company in the world has harnessed the unmatched energy of a modern automobile to precisely and purposefully power a multitude of devices. Fifteen percent more powerful than any competitor, the BlackBee 2000 holds more power equivalent to charging a phone over 40K times, a refrigerator for over 12K hours, and electric tools for over 960 hours in its lifespan.

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to bridging the energy gap in hopes of a better world, AlphaESS’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about AlphaESS, please visit: https://www.alphaess-pps.com or https://alpha-ess.de

To support this project, please visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/alphaess/alphaess-leading-household-energy-storageandmanagement-system?ref=ekxz9p&token=2679ee81

About AlphaESS

AlphaESS is the worldwide leader in the field of residential and commercial energy storage solutions. AlphaESS specializes in residential and commercial applications, delivering cost-effective and fit-for-purpose solutions rooted in excellence. AlphaESS has 10+ subsidiaries providing local services and 60000+ systems actively running in over 70 countries, enabling millions of people to live with reliable, accessible, and clean energy. AlphaESS has been ranked #6 in S&P Global’s top global residential energy storage suppliers in 2021, a Top PV Supplier by Euro Research, one of the top 100 companies for Global Cleantech 2021, a top 3 oversea shipments ESS integrator for 2021, an iF Industrie Forum Design Product Design Award Winner in 2018, and the Brilliant Product Design and Concept Award by reddot design in 2018.