Confetti Named “Employee Experience Platform of the Year” By RemoteTech Breakthrough

Confetti, an online platform that helps companies plan amazing social gatherings, today announced it has been selected as “Employee Experience Platform of the Year” in the 3rd Annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe.

Confetti has created the only platform today that allows companies to confidentially plan, fully customizable, multi-vendor events in just a few clicks. Confetti empowers company leaders to quickly discover, plan and book from a curated catalog of experiences that range from team bonding games to edu-tainment style workshops and training.

Additionally, there are hundreds of exclusive team building, DE&I and professional development ideas that can be instantly booked. Dedicated coordinators are available to help plan the chosen experiences and the experiences are hosted by specialist vendors who are both passionate and professional.

The majority of experiences have been built in house such as the virtual escape quest which is a fun, affordable team building experience that improves ability to communicate, problem-solve and work-remotely. Other experiences include cooking together, employee onboarding, welcoming interns and unleashing creativity. Lastly, the platform is both computer and mobile-friendly.

“We’re thrilled to receive this recognition from RemoteTech Breakthrough. Confetti is reimaging the employee experience with the goal of making the workweek as meaningful as the weekend. When the pandemic hit, we went from helping companies do this in their office, to doing this virtually,” said Lee Rubin, CEO and Founder of Confetti. “With the new challenge of helping companies navigate the remote work-force, we decided to pivot towards building a holistic tool, leveraged by HR, to improve culture, connectivity and professional growth.”

3,000+ companies such as Amazon and Facebook/Meta use Confetti. More than 300,000 participant seats have been booked on Confetti as part of more than 11,000 experiences.

The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the remote technology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,700 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Companies are making massive investments in technology and services that can better connect their people to each other as well as to their mission and vision. People intrinsically seek joy; Joy connects people more powerfully than almost any other human experience. In the workplace – particularly those doing remote work, it’s important for morale to stay connected,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. “Confetti is dedicated to minimizing the ‘joy gap’ at work with its playful set of offerings aimed to bring team’s closer – and in return, making them more successful. We’re so pleased to award Confetti with the ‘Employee Experience Platform of the Year’ award.”

About Confetti

Confetti helps people browse and book unforgettable team building and corporate experiences in just a few clicks.

Through its global virtual event booking platform, Confetti empowers companies like Shopify, Amazon, Google, and others to build happier, more holistic teams. Thousands of businesses around the world use Confetti to plan amazing social gatherings. www.withconfetti.com

About RemoteTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com.

About Confetti

Discover hundreds of exclusive team building, DE&I and professional development ideas and instantly book truly memorable experiences for your team.