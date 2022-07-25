$10,000,000 OMG! Fund seeks 100 of the world’s craziest listing ideas

Airbnb is on the hunt for the worlds craziest spaces  and will help foot the bill to build them.

Whether its the next boot, UFO House or a 6-ton potato, the first-of-its-size $10,000,000 OMG! Fund is seeking ideas from existing and aspiring designers, architects, DIYers and makers from around the globe. The funds $10 million will help finance 100 of the craziest ideas, giving 100 people an opportunity to turn them into actual Airbnb OMG! Category listings, which are Airbnbs collection of the most unique homes.





Starting today, anyone with an out-of-this-world idea can submit an application at airbnb.com/omgfund. One hundred people with the craziest ideas will receive $100,000* each to make their creations possible and, ultimately, bookable. Ideas will be judged by an expert panel for their originality, feasibility, the experience the space will provide guests, and sustainability.





The fund is shaped in part by the growing trend of flexible living that has emerged in the past two years. As part of this shift, Airbnb guests are craving more unexpected spaces that become the destinations themselves, and Airbnb Categories, which launched last month, provide a new way to search for these spaces. More than 30,000 unique listings across the world were added to Airbnb in 2021 and the OMG! Category  which since introduced has been clicked on 2.5M times  showcases the craziest amongst them, making it easy for guests to discover these listings in places they wouldnt have otherwise looked.





Hosting on Airbnb provides powerful economic benefits to Hosts. In 2021, the typical Host in the US earned over $13,800, an increase of 85 percent over 2019. This isnt limited to existing Hosts  new Hosts in the US also saw an increase in income in 2021, earning over $1.8 billion, up 34 percent from 2019. Additionally, nights booked at unique properties increased globally by over 49 percent from 2019 to 2021.





When the Idaho Potato Commission retired a six-ton prop potato, I took it off their hands and spent $32,000 transforming it into an Airbnb, Airbnb Superhost and OMG! Fund judging panelist Kristie Wolfe said. I went from making $13/hr to seeing $208,000** in earnings in less than three years, and leveraged that income to bootstrap my way through additional listings that allow me to express my creativity and connect with hundreds of people in the process.





Applications will be reviewed by a judging panel of boundary-pushing design authorities, an architectural expert, and an Airbnb OMG! Category Superhost:

Iris Apfel, incomparable and irreverent centenarian style icon

Koichi Takada, founder of Sydney-based international studio Koichi Takada Architects, known for emotive design inspired by the natural world

Kristie Wolfe, Airbnb Superhost and prolific creator of OMG! Listings including the Potato Hotel, Crystal Peak Lookout, Big Island Treehouse and Cocoon Cottage

Bruce Vaughn, Disney alum and Airbnbs VP of Experiential Creative Product

The $10,000,000 OMG! Fund opens today for a period of 30 days, through July 22 at 11:59 pm ET. The 100 fund recipients will be selected by the panel over the next several months, with the intent of having their newly-constructed spaces complete next year. To apply, visit airbnb.com/omgfund.





*For more information, including a list of eligible countries, see the Official Rules.





**Kristie Wolfes income represents Airbnb earnings from January 2019 to May 31, 2022. Like Kristie, every Hosts experience hosting is unique. Host earnings vary widely depending on many factors, including availability, price, acceptance and cancellation rates, occupancy rate and the demand in the listing location. Globally, the median earnings for an OMG! Category Host active between Jan 2018 and May 2022 was just over $48,000.





Unique listings are defined by Hosts, these include but are not limited to; treehouse, yurt, barn, boat, castle, campsite, hut, island, plane, shepherds hut, train, treehouse, windmill, yurt, etc.





Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 1 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and one-of-a-kind activities that make it possible for guests to experience the world in a more authentic, connected way.