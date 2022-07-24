The big Ducati party has begun: the gates of World Ducati Week are open

WEBWIRE – Friday, July 22, 2022







Finally, after a four-year absence, the World Ducati Week returns to welcome fans of the world of two wheels for a weekend of thrills, passion and fun. The gates of the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli opened at 8am this morning to let in the first Ducatisti already waiting with their bikes in front of the entrance.





Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO: It is a great thrill to see all these enthusiasts arrive in Misano to celebrate with us the return of World Ducati Week, a truly unique event that combines the two souls of Ducati: the technological one, which pushes innovation and performance and the relational one, promoting the pleasure of being together and having fun. For this eleventh edition there are so many unique experiences available to Ducatisti, from the closed room of a new model for 2023 to the Ducati MotoE show that will race in the championship from next year. We also brought a piece of Borgo Panigale to the circuit, with the experience dedicated to the Centro Stile that illustrates how Ducati bikes take shape from the very first step. Personally, Im very happy to take part in the parade to Riccione tonight, its always a moment that makes me feel even more part of the great Ducati family, and obviously Im looking forward to seeing the Lenovo Race of Champions tomorrow.





The 88 participants in the World President Meeting, the meeting of presidents of Ducati Official Clubs from all over the world, who began their journey to WDW on 17 July starting from Rome for an on-the-road motorcycle trip of 1,200 km, also arrived at WDW2022. After the long itinerary, the group was welcomed by the Republic of San Marino for a gala dinner in the beautiful Piazza SantAgata.





In the Adventure area, off-road enthusiasts were able to watch the spectacular performance of Danilo Petrucci, Jack Miller, Antoine Meo and Eduard Boulanger riding the DesertX. Petrucci and Boulanger, Stéphane Peterhansels co-driver in the Dakar in the Audi RS Q e-tron and expert off-road motorcyclist, also met the public to talk about their experience riding the new Ducati with 21″ front wheel, perfect for tackling even the most challenging off-road routes. In the same area it is possible to admire the Audi RS Q e-tron of the Dakar, next to the DesertX with a special Audi-inspired livery.





Also in the Adventure Area, the E-MTB race was held on Ducati TK-01RRs, which saw nine riders challenge each other in an electrifying competition on a dirt track specially prepared for the occasion. Victory in the final went to Federico Caricasulo, Supersport rider with Althea Racing, just a few seconds ahead of Oli Bayliss, son of the legendary Troy. On the third step of the podium was Régis Laconi, one of Ducatis historic Superbike riders.





Autograph sessions with Ducati riders of the past and meetings with Ducati legends are the protagonists of the International Village, the meeting point for Ducatisti from all over the world where activities and experiences organized by Ducati branches and DOCs find their home.





There are already many fans who are having fun with FantaWDW, the web-app game to create your own team of riders on which to make a prediction of victory for the Lenovo Race of Champions. By scanning the QR Codes hidden in the circuit, you earn credits that can be spent to enter your team. After the legendary challenge between the Ducati riders, the ranking of the players who participated in FantaWDW will be available on the Ducati website and on the screens on the circuit.





In conjunction with the opening of WDW2022, a new Ducati dealership was inaugurated within the Misano circuit, a special garage for the sale of motorcycles, clothing and accessories that aims to become the point of reference for assistance to all fans of the racing world attending the Misano World Circuit and beyond. Bull Bikes, already a dealer for the provinces of Rimini, Brescia, Modena and Reggio Emilia, is responsible for the development of the project. The new Ducati dealership will remain open for all the days of the event.





